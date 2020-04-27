Dry for Monday, isolated severe storm possible Wednesday

Happy Monday! We are off to a chilly start on our Monday with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Another pleasant day is in store for our Monday as highs climb into the upper-70s under mostly sunny skies. We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of a stray shower or two after midnight. Most locations will be dry overnight. Morning lows by Tuesday will be in the low-50s.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a chance of stray showers in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will return to the low-80s. A cold front will sweep across our area on Wednesday, bringing with it rain and a few thunderstorms. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, with damaging winds and large hail as the two threats. There will be a non-zero tornado threat; however, the threat for a tornado will be pretty low overall. After Wednesday, severe weather is not expected for the foreseeable future!

We'll dry things out starting on Thursday, when mostly sunny skies return. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s. We will then see a big warm-up heading into the weekend as a ridge strengthens over our area. We'll see sunny skies Friday through Sunday, with highs on Friday in the low-80s. High temperatures will climb into the upper-80s Saturday and Sunday. Some spots south of I-20 may even hit 90 degrees at some point this weekend.