Dry for Monday, a few showers return Tuesday

Happy Monday! Mostly sunny skies will be in store for our Monday as highs climb into the upper-80s. Clouds will increase tonight as temperatures are expected to fall into the upper-60s by Tuesday morning. A weak cold front will bring a few showers to our area mainly Tuesday afternoon. An all-day wash-out is not expected. Thunderstorms will also be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-to-upper-80s.

We will dry things out again for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures begin to cool-off. Morning lows Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-50s and low-50s, respectively. High temperatures on each of those days will be in the upper-70s. Another cold front will move through on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Friday, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

We'll see an even bigger cool-down heading into this weekend as temperatures drop well below average for this time of year. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with morning lows in the upper-40s and afternoon highs only in the upper-60s. We'll start our day on Sunday with temperatures in the upper-40s, but temperatures will climb into the low-70s under partly cloudy skies.