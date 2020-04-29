Dry weather will grow warmer by the weekend

A stretch of dry days that lasts for almost the length of today's 7 Day Forecast will commence on Thursday.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Our next 24 hours mark the start of a dry period that will last until next Wednesday. Clouds will linger this evening. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s by 10 PM. Clouds will gradually clear out overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper 60s by noon. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low-to-mid 70s.

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Warming will take us to within a few degrees of record territory by early next week. Highs could be closing in on 90 degrees this weekend and within a degree or two of 90 by Monday and Tuesday. The current forecast is shy of the records, but we could be as close as three degrees from Monday's record high.

A NOTE ABOUT RAINFALL

Rainfall has been abundant so far this year. We've told you a few times that we've nearly half of a full year's normal amount of rainfall in less than three months. Now we're approaching the end of April, and as of the 29th, here's where we stand: we have had 33.06 inches of rain since January 1.

That 33.06 inches through April 29 is...

