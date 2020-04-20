Dry for Monday and Tuesday, severe storms possible Wednesday night

Happy Monday! We are drying things out on our Monday, but patchy fog will be possible in a few spots. Widespread fog concerns are not expected. Any fog that develops will lift by 9 a.m. We'll see mostly cloudy skies on our Monday with highs in the low-70s. Partly cloudy skies will be in store for us overnight, with patchy fog possible once again after midnight. Any fog by Tuesday morning will lift by 9 a.m. Following the morning fog, we'll see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday with highs in the upper-70s.

Most of the day on Wednesday will be dry, but showers and storms will return late in the day and into the overnight time frame. Unfortunately, there will be another chance of strong to severe storms with this disturbance. This threat looks to be lower than the past couple of threats. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. A tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out, but chances are pretty low. Rain and storms will continue in Thursday morning, but we'll be drying out during the back half of the day.

The forecast models begin to have major differences heading into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The following forecast for these three days will likely change, but right now I am calling for partly cloudy skies Friday through Sunday, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks to be a bit cooler, with highs only in the low-70s. We'll see a chance of a stray shower Friday afternoon and then isolated showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.