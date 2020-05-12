ECCC honors Stewart with emeritus status

The board of trustees of East Central Community College has named its new residence hall after Dr. Billy Stewart, and bestowed president emeritus status on the college's 8th president who is retiring effective July 1.

The women’s residence hall will bear his name.

“Dr. Stewart has provided exceptional and dynamic leadership to East Central Community College during his eight-year tenure as our president,” said ECCC board chair Dr. Jimmy Hollingsworth. “His leadership has resulted in national, state, and local recognition for the college; many campus infrastructure improvements; and educational program expansion and opportunities for the citizens of our five-county district; among many other initiatives and enhancements. It is only fitting that this tremendous addition to our campus that was constructed during his tenure bear the name Billy W. Stewart Hall.”

Stewart became president of ECCC July 1, 2012.

In April 2019, he received the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction presented to college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campuses by recognizing academic achievement, leadership, and service among high-achieving students. The award is Phi Theta Kappa’s most prestigious award for community college presidents.

ECCC alumnus, Dr. Brent Gregory, current vice president for student affairs at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, was announced as the college’s ninth president at the March 2020 board of trustees meeting. He will assume his duties July 1.