ECCC introduces new president

East Central Community College has named alumnus, Dr. Brent Gregory, as its ninth president.

Gregory is currently vice-president for student affairs at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit. He was introduced to the campus community following interviews of finalists by the college’s Board of Trustees at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

A native of Nanih Waiya, Gregory is a 1996 graduate of ECCC. He will assume his duties as president on July 1. Gregory will replace Dr. Billy Stewart, who announced his retirement in November 2019, effective June 30, 2020.

“When we started this search our goal was to find the best person possible to lead this institution at this point in time, and we believe we have done just that," said ECCC board chairman, Dr. Jimmy Hollingsworth. "Dr. Gregory has been preparing to be a college president throughout his career, and we are excited about the future of East Central Community College under his leadership.”

Gregory has been vice president for student services at Southwest Mississippi Community College since 2017, where he is Title IX coordinator and supervises the offices of counseling and recruiting, financial aid, campus housing, campus police, college publications, disability services, and student activities, as well as all judicial affairs of the institution. He is a member of the college’s Administrative Council and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Committee for SMCC Reaccreditation.

He also served seven years as associate vice president for enrollment management at Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead, has been an economics instructor, Workforce Investment Act coordinator, and director of student life at ECCC and as an instructor and coach for the Louisville Municipal School District.