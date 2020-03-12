EMCC following lead of Mississippi universities on coronavirus

East Mississippi Community College says it's continually monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and is staying in contact with the Mississippi Department of Health and other community colleges.

EMCC says it's committed to taking all necessary precautions to keep students, faculty, staff and the community as safe as possible.

School president, Dr. Scott Alsobrooks, notified all involved that it's extending its spring break to Mar. 23, following the lead of universities in the state. The decision will allow additional time to monitor the spread of the virus, as well as prepare to migrate on-ground classes to online delivery if needed.

A message to faculty, staff and students also included:

• We are asking that all residential students refrain from returning to campus until further notice, as we are engaged in substantial sterilization and sanitation efforts to prepare campus facilities.

• In keeping with recommendations from the CDC, we are limiting all non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people in hopes of minimizing the time spent in proximity to one another in confined spaces such as classrooms, dining halls, and residential buildings. As a result, all campus activities and events are canceled until further notice. We will coordinate with local media partners to communicate about public-facing events.

• Faculty and staff will return to work Monday, Mar. 16 to maintain critical operations; however, those who are able to work remotely are asked to do so. Employees who have traveled to high-risk areas are asked to self-quarantine. We will engage in additional contingency planning and prepare for a potential move to virtual instruction during the week of March 16. Deans and directors will be in contact with individual departments to provide additional guidance.