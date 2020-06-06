Downtown Meridian had crowds by the number supporting small businesses and welcoming back two popular events.

Earth's Bounty and Meridian Art Walk returned Saturday with a large crowd. Art vendors lined the streets of downtown Meridian for the Art Walk.

The event, in conjunction with Earth's Bounty, is getting back into its normal routine of being held on the first Saturday of every month. Vendors gathered at Singing Brakeman Park and Union Station to sell vegetables, pottery, balloons, jelly, and much more. A crowd flowed in and out of the marketplace all morning as vendors sold their goods to those who visited their booths.

“It’s been amazing. We had people to come through for Earth’s Bounty and the Art Walk. We’ve been very surprised, happy, and amazed by the community coming together to support these two events,” said co-coordinator Theresa Gonzales.

“We couldn’t ask for a better day and a better kick-off to our Earth’s Bounty Festival. We look forward to months coming ahead. We’re excited and we couldn’t do this without our vendors. They made this happen,” said community development director Laura Carmichael.

Organizers said both events will return again on July 4th.