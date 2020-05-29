Earth's Bounty to return June 6

Earth's Bounty is returning June 6, but it will be a little different due to the pandemic.

Residents will get their fill of fresh produce and homemade goodies. But vendors and customers will be required to wear masks.

The festival will be from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on the first Saturday of every month through November.

The number of people permitted will be limited.

Earth's Bounty staff will be on hand to make sure guidelines are followed.

Some vendors will also be under the bridge on other Saturdays. For updates regarding the festival visit the Earth's Bounty Facebook page.

