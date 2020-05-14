Easter Sunday storm victims urged to file for assistance

Residents affected by Easter Sunday’s tornadoes and severe weather are urged to file for assistance before the June 15 deadline.

Over $2 million has already been approved in the individual and household assistance program.

Clarke, Jasper, Jones, Grenada, Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Panola and Walthall counties were approved for assistance.

Paul Sheffield, Executive Director for Jones County EOC, says for those who procrastinate, now is the time to file.

“If you have already registered, continue to work the process as you have been working it. If you have not registered for FEMA and you did receive damage from the April 12th storm, the Easter storm, you need to go ahead and register for FEMA assistance before June 15th to get the process started,” said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency. “If you wait till after June 15th, they will not accept your request for assistance.”

If you were affected by the Easter Sunday storm, you may apply online by clicking the attached link.