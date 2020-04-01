Elected officials discuss COVID-19's economic impact

The coronavirus has impacted businesses around the country as well as here locally, causing an economic slide.

Mississippi District 84 representative Troy Smith said the state had 4 to 5 million dollars in the rainy day fund before the pandemic but says the money will dwindle down as the impacts of COVID-19 cripple the state's economy.

"It's going to blow our budgets, we'll probably go back at the end of May or June to reconvene and to see what the numbers are but as far as local, it's crippling our local businesses,” said Smith.

Meridian's Bonita Lakes Mall closed its doors Tuesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of employees without work temporarily.

District 31's Tyler McCaughn said many businesses located in the mall can still operate online and encourages residents to support local businesses through online platforms also.

"I understand some of the small boutique shops are potentially offering that as well so I encourage everyone to look into that and not just walk away,” said McCaughn.

Smith told Newscenter 11 officials will have to meet together again in session to determine if any additional money will be set aside for the state.