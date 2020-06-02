Ellisville police officer arrested on drug charges

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Ellisville Police Department officer on drug charges Tuesday.

According to JCSD, 28-year-old Wanda Thrash was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Other charges are possible.

Wanda Thrash was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)

Thrash was booked in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and will go before a Justice Court Judge for a bond hearing within the next two days.

“There is a distinct line between right and wrong and we will hold those who wear the badge accountable," Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a Facebook post announcing the arrest. “It is regrettable that we have to announce this arrest. But, those who break the law and tarnish the badge will face the legal consequences associated with their actions.”

