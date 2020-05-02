Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued in Hattiesburg

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Noah Greenwood of Hattiesburg.

He is black, 2 feet tall, weighing 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Noah was last seen Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at about 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Barry Street in Forrest County.

Noah Greenwood may be accompanied by Devaughn Greenwood, who is a 29-year-old black male, 6' 1" with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Noah Greenwood, contact Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-818-9663.

