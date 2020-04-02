Enterprise School District gives back to the community

The Enterprise School District is giving back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students that attend the Enterprise School District are able to pick up meals on campus. The district is also running bus routes with breakfast and lunch meals and dropping them off to students at their bus stop.

“By doing this, it allows us to reach the kids that may not have access to getting to campus to do the pickup,” says Brooke Branning, the Child Nutrition Director for the Enterprise School District.

Enterprise staff say they are doing this because a big part of who they are is the community.

“To be able to offer this service to our students right now, and provide them with a full breakfast and lunch meal right to their doorstep, it’s a very satisfying feeling that were able to give back to our community in this way.”

The district is going to be doing all of this as long as they can.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of our community, our students, and our staff members, so it’s kind of a day by day, week by week basis right now, but as long as it’s safe and as long as we’re able, we are wanting to provide this service to our school district.”

This mobile feeding has been going on at the Enterprise School District since mid-March.

