Escapee from work center back behind bars

A state inmate who escaped the Harrison County Community Work Center in Gulfport Tuesday night is back in custody.

Christopher D. Epps, 27, faces an escape charge. He was transported to the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County after being taken into custody outside the CWC at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday. He had been discovered missing after 8 p.m.

Epps is serving 18 years and one day for grand larceny, two counts of burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling, and selling marijuana in Hinds County. He was last sentenced Jan. 7, 2019.

How Epps escaped is still being determined. MDOC says whether he will face more charges is a part of the ongoing investigation. He had been housed at the CWC since July 2019.