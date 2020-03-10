Espy wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate; will face Hyde-Smith in November

November’s general election for one of Mississippi’s U.S. Senate seats will be a rematch between Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy.

Hyde-Smith ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary while Espy went on to handily defeat opponents Tobey Bartee and Jensen Bohren.

Hyde-Smith is looking to be elected to her first full term in the U.S. Senate after being appointed by former Gov. Phil Bryant in April 2018 to fill the seat of a retiring Sen. Thad Cochran.

Hyde-Smith defeated Espy in a special election later that year to win the seat for the rest of Cochran’s term.

Mississippi’s general election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020.