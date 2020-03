An execution date has been set for Nathaniel Woods, who was convicted of capital murder for his involvement in the killing of three Birmingham police officers in 2004.

Officers Carlos Owen, Harley Chisholm III, and Charles Bennett were shot and killed while they tried to serve a warrant at a home in Ensley.

The Alabama Supreme Court scheduled Woods to be put to death

Mar. 5.

Woods’ family is working to get his sentenced overturned.