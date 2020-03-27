Meridian is officially under executive order

Mayor Percy Bland is asking local citizens to be smart and safe. His executive order restricting 'non-essential' businesses is in effect and continues to Apr. 20. It's intended to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The order includes a new directive that all non-essential businesses like hair salons, barber shops and liquor stores be limited to 10 or less people inside at one time.

Exceptions are made for essential services such as grocery stores, health care, the fire department, public works and the police department.

Mayor Bland says the city is working vigilantly to address both the increasing public health emergency and the economic impact.

"We are working on a single call center. You'll be in contact with multiple physicians at that number. You have to call that number and talk to that physicians to get a case number after being screened. You'll then be able to come out to our mobile test site. You'll get the test you need. It's to keep people away from the hospital. We want to keep everybody at home as possible," said Bland.

The order also says the non-essential businesses must close by 9:00 p.m. every day for 14 days. Bland says if there's an increase in the spread, then more restrictions will be applied.