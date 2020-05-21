Ezell’s Fish Camp reopens after months of being closed

Ezell’s Fish Camp in Choctaw County was forced to shut down earlier this year due to extreme flooding of the Tombigbee River.

The restaurant reopened for two and a half weeks before having to close because of the coronavirus. Now, the owner, Mary Ann Hall, says they will reopen Friday morning at 11:00 a.m.

Adequate measures have been put in place to comply with social distancing guidelines. Hall says they've gone a step further by using disposable products for now.

The restaurant has several rooms and with a seating capacity of 300, Hall says distancing shouldn't be a problem for customers.

Ezell's normally has a staff of around 25 employees, but that's dropped by about 25 percent since they've been closed.

Hall says it has been a difficult year for the family owned restaurant and she wants her customers to know she misses them.

Ezell’s Fish Camp is located at:

776 Ezell Road, Lavaca, AL 36904.

Operating hours:

Thurs. 11-8:30

Friday 11-9:30

Sat. 11-9:30

Sun. 11-8:30