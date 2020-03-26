FBI: Mo. man killed in confrontation was planning to bomb a hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF/Tribune/CNN) - A Missouri man who was allegedly plotting a bombing is dead after a shooting incident with the FBI.

Federal agents attempted to arrest Timothy Wilson when he arrived at a location to get what he believed to be a truck bomb. Shots were fired, and Wilson was killed. (Source: WDAF/Tribune/CNN)

Federal authorities said Timothy Watson, 36, was part of a domestic terror investigation because he was preparing an attack on a hospital.

Watson was reportedly upset with the government’s actions toward the spread of coronavirus and was planning a bombing at a Kansas City-area hospital that was providing critical care during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The FBI also said Watson was a potentially violent extremist who was spurred by racist and anti-governmental rhetoric.

According to an FBI press release, Watson “decided to accelerate his plan to use a vehicle-born improvised explosive device in an attempt to cause severe harm and mass casualties.”

Federal agents attempted to arrest Watson when he arrived at a location to get what he believed to be a truck bomb.

Wilson was armed at the time and shots were fired. No one else was injured in the shooting.

“There was a bunch of SUVs, black, and there was people wearing, HAZ-MAT stuff and white outfits and masks and stuff. I had no idea what that was,” said Marty Feuerborn, a business owner who witnessed the FBI response.

An investigation into the matter is being conducted by the FBI’s inspection division.

