FBI issues warning about potential 'stimulus scams'

Before you've even gotten your stimulus check comes a warning from the FBI and several state attorneys general. Don't fall victim to phone calls, texts, emails or websites that ask for personal or financial information in order to receive your federal payment.

Officials say that includes paying someone who calls with a promise to expedite or obtain a payment or loan for you.

If you're eligible for relief, you do not need to make any upfront payment or pay a fee to receive your stimulus check.

People who file tax returns electronically and provide the IRS with their bank information will likely get their payments earlier through direct deposit.

Paper checks are expected to take longer to mail and be received.

You'll receive a notice by mail no later than 15 days after the payment was distributed detailing the amount, how it was sent and an IRS phone number to call if the funds fail to arrive.

Most Americans will receive up to $1200.