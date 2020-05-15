Facebook hosting virtual graduation with Oprah as commencement speaker

High school and college graduates are getting a unique ceremony on Friday.

“This is a bittersweet time for the Class of 2020...But graduating is a tremendous achievement, and worth pausing to celebrate even in these circumstances,” the company said in a statement.

Facebook and Instagram plan to honor America’s class of 2020 with a live stream event beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to give the commencement speech. Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus will perform. Jennifer Garner, Awkwafina and Simone Biles will also be offering words of wisdom. Amy Schumer, Andy Cohen, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Lisa Vanderpump, Julian Edelman, Hailee Steinfield, Sterling K. Brown, Usher, and more are also making appearances during the ceremony.

According to Facebook, the ceremony will give shout-outs to individual high schools in the United States.

Facebook also says that in the coming weeks, the company will launch Community Help in the U.S. for college students and high school seniors headed to college. Students, teachers and alumni will be able to offer and request assistance with career, housing, moral support, fitness and supplies.

