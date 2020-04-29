Familiar faces sing Songs from Home

WTOK-TV is once again providing our viewers some great programming to perhaps help take our minds off the COVID-19 pandemic.

We're celebrating Mississippi's musical culture in a new program featuring songwriters from across the state. This week, two artists from Meridian will take the spotlight.

Emily White will be performing her original song, Child of Mississippi, while Scott McQuaig will sing his original song, When a Train Whistle Blows the Blues.

Each say they're thrilled to be a part of the program.

"It's really great for local musicians who've really struggled the past few months with this quarantine and the coronavirus to really get their name out there and play with other local musicians," said White. "I'm really excited to be playing an original song as well. It's called Child of Mississippi. And if you just listen to the words, you'll really appreciate growing up here in the south and where I'm from. It's a really great song. It's a really, really great song.

"The song I'm doing is from our second album. It's an old song from way back I wrote from, I think I was coming back from Alabama somewhere way up in the morning," McQuaig said. "I found myself running parallel from the train and there was an old railroad trestle ahead. So I rushed down to there and got out of my truck and stood there where that train went by on the trestle. And those old cars were rattling and squeaking and it's something I'll never forget. "

Don't miss Songs from Home featuring our own Emily White and Scott McQuaig Sunday night at 11:05, right after Newscenter 11.