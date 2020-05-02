Family and friends surprise local Pastor with drive-by parade

Friends and church members surprised Meridian Pastor Todd Tilghman with a parade he will never forget.

Local supporter Brittany Crapps came up with the idea to bring the community together and planned for a parade to drive by Todd Tilghman’s house as a way to show their excitement and support during his run on a singing competition show.

The parade was full of flashing lights from local law enforcement vehicles, tons of candy, and encouraging signs like “Team Todd” and “Holy Hop to the Top”.

Tilghman’s voice has been on full display during season 18 of the television show, “The Voice” where he’s been competing since February.