Family of homicide victim still seeking justice for son’s death

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is still actively investigating a Feb. 25 homicide.

East Mississippi Crimestoppers has been given an additional $5,000 to enhance the reward for tips leading to an arrest in the death of 37-year-old Willie Lloyd Phillips. His family put up the money.

Phillips' body was found on the side of Valley Road, south of Arundel Road.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says investigators are not giving up on this case.

"The family wanted to help in some way and they decided that this is one of the ways they can help. They are offering this through the Crimestoppers program. Hopefully, this enhanced reward will cause someone who has information to step forward. This crime is not going to be forgotten. It's like any other murder investigation we have. They remain open until solved," says Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. You will remain anonymous and you can earn up to a $7,000 reward.