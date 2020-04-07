Family shares progress report on Judge Smith

The family of Chancery Judge Charlie Smith Tuesday shared a report on his health, three weeks after he was shot from a distance by a high-caliber rifle outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Judge Smith is undergoing rehabilitation at a facility and may need more surgery, but his family says he's in good spirits and anxious to get back to work.

Smith is thankful for the support he has received through prayers, well-wishes and blood donations given in his honor.

The person responsible for the attack has not been arrested but the investigation is active. Anyone who has information about the shooting of Judge Smith is urged to call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Read the update from Judge Smith's family below:

Three weeks ago, on the morning of Monday, March 16, 2020, Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was shot from a distance by a high-caliber rifle while going in to work at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, MS. Through the extraordinary and heroic efforts of emergency response personnel, Jeff Anderson Hospital medical team, and UMC medical team, Judge Smith narrowly survived this vicious attack. To date, Judge Smith has endured five surgeries to repair the injuries suffered from the gunshot.

Judge Smith is currently recovering in a rehabilitation facility with his wife, Margie, at his side. He has a long road to recovery and may need additional surgery in the future. With that said, he physically is recovering as well as anyone could have possibly hoped.

Judge Smith is in good spirits and is ready to return home. He is specifically ready to return to work as Chancery Court Judge for Lauderdale and Clarke Counties. This incident has NOT DETERRED him from his duties to lawfully serve the 12th Chancery Court District as judge.

Judge Smith and his entire family are SO THANKFUL for all of the support, prayers, well-wishes, blood donations, etc. received. Judge Smith knows how blessed he is to have survived this incident. He and his family are forever grateful to the all of the people who contributed in saving his life - especially those first responders (including civilians) who possibly put themselves in harm’s way to assist him after the gunshot. Despite not knowing whether the shooter was still out there and going to shoot again, those first responders DID NOT HESITATE in helping Judge Smith.

The shooter is still at large and Judge Smith and family respectfully urge anyone with information to contact the local authorities or East Mississippi Crimestoppers.

Judge Smith prays for our community, nation, and planet as a whole during the current COVID-19 pandemic

