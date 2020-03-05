Fast food worker accused of shooting at customers after order mix-up in Georgia

A fast food worker in Georgia was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun and shot at some customers, injuring two of them.

Johnte Robinson, 24, is charged with aggravated assault following the Tuesday shooting at a Checkers location in DeKalb County, Georgia.

According to the mother of one of the victims, her son told her there was a mix-up between his order and that of another customer. There was an argument, and Robinson allegedly pulled a gun on the customers.

Robinson then reportedly fired a bullet from inside the restaurant, grazing the woman’s son and striking the other customer in the neck.

Officers at the scene confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Checkers spokesperson says the franchisee is fully cooperating with the police. The restaurant is currently closed.

