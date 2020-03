A one-vehicle crash at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday claimed the life of a Choctaw County woman.

Kristen L. Sellers, 35, of Toxey, Ala., was killed when the 2005 Ford F-150 she was driving left the road and struck an embankment.

The crash happened on Narrow Road, in the Needham community.

State troopers are investigating the crash.