The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says it has completed its February transfer of $11,618,730 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury.

This brings the total amount deposited to the state to more than $27 million since the lottery was launched Nov. 25, 2019.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.