Female shot, killed at Meridian bank ATM

A woman was killed early Monday after she drove up to an ATM on Highway 39.

Police say between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. a female was shot at the Commercial Bank branch by a suspect who appeared from a hiding place, then threw the woman out of the car and drove away in her vehicle.

The car was later found at the Hillview Apartment Complex in Marion.

Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman says the victim's body was discovered later in the morning.

"There was a (customer) at the bank who came in to make a deposit early this morning, and as he drove in, he observed the young lady lying on the parking lot of the bank," Coleman said.

The MPD said it expects to release the suspect's name this evening.