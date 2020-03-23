Firefighter killed in robbery at gas station; suspect in custody

A Jackson Fire Department lieutenant was shot and killed overnight.

According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight at Marathon Gas on Hanging Moss Road.

Division Chief Cleotha Sanders identified the victim as 36-year-old firefighter Yancey Williams.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, Jackson firefighter, Lt. Yancey Williams, who is remembered for his hard work and dedication to the Jackson Fire Department,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “He served as a firefighter since 2013 and was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant.”

Lumumba said JPD arrested a suspect involved in the case.