Firefighters say 'thanks' to healthcare professionals

The Meridian Fire Department showed its support for workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fire Engine #1 parked between Anderson and Rush hospitals Friday morning and raised the American flag to honor the healthcare workers dealing directly with the pandemic.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland says that honoring our healthcare workers is one of the many ways the community will overcome the pandemic.

"And we just wanted to tell them we appreciate them, and we thank them, and we love them for their efforts that they're putting in every day," Bland said. "And we know that it's not going to get any easier and you know, we're all in this together. So we just wanted to salute them and thank them for what they're doing."

Bland says the idea for this came about in a meeting with city officials Thursday.

