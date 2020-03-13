First Responders: EMT Chad Williams

In First Responders, we meet an EMT with Metro Ambulance who’s still in school training to become a paramedic. Chad Williams says he loves what he’s doing.

“The look on people’s faces you get when you’re the only person there that can help them. It’s a feeling I haven’t felt anywhere else,” Williams says.

EMT Chad Williams has been at Metro Ambulance for less than a year and he says it’s a rewarding journey so far.

“I think everybody needs some kind of training in the health department. I got into it at first as a side thing when I was going to college because I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do yet. After I got finished with school and started working here it turned out I kinda love it,” Williams says.

Williams says being an EMT is a job that rewards and give back.

“Most of the time we meet a patient for the first time, they think it’s the worst day of their life. Of course, they get to see this side of professionalism for whenever they need our help,” Williams says.

As an EMT, you could imagine some of the difficult situations they might come across and some of the trauma it could cause for them personally. Williams says they have ways of handling it and that primarily through coworkers.

“The support system here is great. We all might as well be a big family. Anytime there is anything you need to talk about everyone is open for conversation. You can always talk to the people that have more experience in dealing with the type of things you see, so it always helps,” Williams says.

Williams is engaged and says his family supports his role in helping others. He also says he will continue his career in the medical field.

“She’s definitely careful when it comes to talking about the bad experiences I go through. Her and my whole family is a big support system to talk to,” Williams explains. “I plan on finished paramedic school and hopefully get the gold patch. After that probably nursing school to get my nursing license then critical care to fly in the helicopter.”

