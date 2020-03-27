First Responders: Firefighter Trey Joiner

In our latest First Responders segment, we head to Toomsuba Alamucha Volunteer Fire Department where we meet up with Trey Joiner. Joiner tells Newscenter 11’s Tom Williams he loves helping the community and would like others to join the department.

“I wanted to be able to payback my community somehow,” Joiner says.

Trey Joiner has been with the Toomsuba Alamucha Fire Department for the past three and a half years.

“My uncle actually asked me if I wanted to join. I was like ‘Most definitely! Come on and let’s do it,’” Joiner says.

There’s a lot of reward that comes with being any first responder, and for Joiner, that comes with every call that comes out.

“The first thing I do when I wake in the morning is thank God that I’m awake. The second thing is that if my pager’s going off I put my pants on, hit the door and I’m gone. It’s crazy how it makes you feel when you hear the pager go off,” Joiner says.

Being part of something like a volunteer fire department is important. Joiner says it’s all about helping fellow citizens and assisting anyone that needs it. He wishes more people would consider joining a volunteer fire department.

“If you’re thinking about it and you’re wanted to do it, then most definitely come down and we can get you in there. If you’re hesitant and think it’s hard or ‘how do they do that?’ You just have to find out yourself,” Joiner says.

With the support of his wife, three sons and daughter. Joiner enjoys what he’s doing. Some of his children even want to follow a career path of protecting, serving and helping.

“My youngest son and my oldest son, one wants to be a police officer and the other wants to be a firefighter. I kind of have to play both roles somewhere in there,” Joiner says.

