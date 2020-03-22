First Responders: Helping with the cleanup

In this special edition of First Responders, we highlight Lamar County crews that came to help Clarke County cleanup debris from February’s tornado.

Wesley Keyes is the leader of a crew out of Lamar County that's helping Enterprise put things back to normal after February's EF-2 tornado.

"The extra help and the time frame of getting everything cleaned up getting things back to normal that means a lot to people. For people that have to work every day and come home to see a mess they want to come home and see things back to normal," Keyes says.

Amazingly, no one was killed when the storm came through. Hundreds of trees were thrown down or snapped. Many of them narrowly missing homes on County Road 370. The aftermath for such a storm is one that Lamar County knows all too well. They've had several large tornadoes over the last four years.

"They knew exactly what to do to be honest with you they told us what to do in a way and so we took their advice," Dace says.

Clarke County Road Manager Brian Dace says this helping hand is more than the county could have asked for.

"They done it without any reservation what so ever and we just don’t know we can’t thank them enough," Dace says.

Throughout last week, the crew averaged just over 30 dump truck loads a day. For a crew of about 10, that's an amazing feat that is appreciated.

"Even the one week of the assistance from them is a huge step in the right direction for us to get back to normal to give our crews the assistance they need," Clarke County Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivy.

Clarke County crews had been working since the night of the storm, but the amount of debris was just about overwhelming.

"Our crews have been out through the storm, they have been out in the rain and the wind right after the storm trying to clear roads to get them emergency access. They've done a lot of work. We've got a lot of work to do," Ivy says.

The help provided by Lamar County is free of charge. With the crisis the world is facing, it's good to know people are coming together and helping others in a time of need. It certainly provides a significant level of confidence for those going through a tough time.

“Lamar’s five supervisors wanted to reach out and help them the best way that they knew how and that was sending these trucks, equipment and men trying to help put these people’s county back together," Keyes says.

“District 3 Supervisor Joel Speed he just got right on it. Our men are dedicated, our men really worked hard and they really have the interest of people in mind here," Dace says.

First Responders series


