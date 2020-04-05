First Responders: Interim Police Chief Lewis Robbins

In our latest First Responders, we hear from the interim police chief of the Meridian Police Department, Lewis Robbins.

“The work is the same. How you do investigations doesn’t change. It’s just about how well you’re trained. That’s what it amounts to,” Robbins says.

Interim Meridian Police Chief Lewis Robbins might be new to his position of interim chief, but he’s no stranger to law enforcement. He began his career with the Meridian Police Department on November 28, 1972 at just 20 years old.

“I went to work for the city of Meridian. I was under Tom Miller who was the chief of police. I went through narcotics, Criminal Investigation Division, commander of the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force. I was under Sollie in Internal Affairs when I retired,” Robbins says.

He then went to the East Mississippi State Hospital before working at the District Attorney’s office for about 20 years before he left. He says fulfilling the interim position was a way he saw to help residents in Meridian.

“A lot of people I talked with talk about the issues in the city. It’s really nothing new, it’s just a different approach,” Robbins says.

When it comes to what crime was like in Meridian years back compared to today, Robbins says he’s not certain that it’s any worse. He recalls how busy Mattey Hersey Hospital was on Friday and Saturday nights with shootings and stabbings. He says the dynamics had change a little.

“Wherever it happens, we just have to deal with it. Hopefully it doesn’t ever happen, but guns are out there now. The younger generation has guns and that’s difficult,” Robbins says.

Robbins is passionate about protecting the people of Meridian and using his experience to take a proactive approach to ending some of the problems Meridian has seen for years. When it comes to his home life, Robbins has been married for 43 years. He has two daughters and three grandchildren.

“I have a motor home and me and my wife travel. My wife is a retired educator. I’ve lived here all my life. After talking to folks, I felt like my agenda would be to help this city,” Robbins says.

