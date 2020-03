West Alabama's first coronavirus testing center opened Tuesday. The testing site is located at Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis.

Emergency management officials along with county and local officials held a press conference at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Whitfield Hospital is located at 105 Highway 80 East.

We'll update this story with additional details about the COVID-19 testing center in Demopolis this afternoon. Watch for a full report tonight at 5 and 6.