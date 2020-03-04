First responders honored by Meridian Fire Department

A group of Meridian firefighters were recognized /Wednesday afternoon at city hall.

The group of 21 were recognized before family and friends for their bravery in two incidents in 2019. The first was a medical call involving CPR. The other was a fire where four family members were rescued and later fully recovered.

“It’s really nice that they are able to recognize us. It gives you some encouragement,” Captain Richie Little says.

“I’m ecstatic of all the firefighters they did such an awesome job. Between God and them, that’s the only reason we are living today,” fire survivor Mary Sue Triplett says.

Here is a full list of everyone honored.

Captain Justin Kentfield

James Gentry

Evan Pickens

Rocky Godwin

Eumika Wiggins

Captain Eric Hardy

Gareth Driskill

Trey Hunt

Captain Brad Talley

James Doggett

Ethan Rigdon

Captain Richie Little

Erik McCurty

Taylor Moulds

Mike Skinner

Captain Bobby Fason

Lee Prewitt

Jonathan Moore

Dispatcher Adam Rittenhouse

Captain Jeremiah Lovett was given the Medal of Honor

James Parten was awarded the Medal of Valor

Battalion Chief Joey Hand was honored with Distinguished Service