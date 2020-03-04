First responders honored by Meridian Fire Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of Meridian firefighters were recognized /Wednesday afternoon at city hall.
The group of 21 were recognized before family and friends for their bravery in two incidents in 2019. The first was a medical call involving CPR. The other was a fire where four family members were rescued and later fully recovered.
“It’s really nice that they are able to recognize us. It gives you some encouragement,” Captain Richie Little says.
“I’m ecstatic of all the firefighters they did such an awesome job. Between God and them, that’s the only reason we are living today,” fire survivor Mary Sue Triplett says.
Here is a full list of everyone honored.
Captain Justin Kentfield
James Gentry
Evan Pickens
Rocky Godwin
Eumika Wiggins
Captain Eric Hardy
Gareth Driskill
Trey Hunt
Captain Brad Talley
James Doggett
Ethan Rigdon
Captain Richie Little
Erik McCurty
Taylor Moulds
Mike Skinner
Captain Bobby Fason
Lee Prewitt
Jonathan Moore
Dispatcher Adam Rittenhouse
Captain Jeremiah Lovett was given the Medal of Honor
James Parten was awarded the Medal of Valor
Battalion Chief Joey Hand was honored with Distinguished Service