Fitness trainer keeps people moving during quarantine

Through this difficult time of social distancing, one man is trying to keep people moving through a virtual workout. Marshall Jones with Camp Gladiator is trying to do his part to keep people healthy and in shape during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I get the coach potato mindset. I lived that most of my teen years playing video games. For me, I just want people to get to a point where during this time of inactivity and separation that they have something to keep them active,” Jones says.

Jones hosts classes using the popular meeting website Zoom. The workouts can be as simple or as complex as you’d like. If you don’t have a pair of weights, no problem, Jones says it’s all about adapting to stay active.

“If I’ve got a couple of bags of groceries, then that’s a farmer’s carry. I need to get them on the counter, then that’s a pull. I have to pull them up and put them on the counter,” Jones explains. “These are all things that you can do with a little bit of weight and things you find around the house. Do those in religion and cycles.”

For father and daughter, John and Becca Ploetz, it’s been a way to stay in shape while staying inside.

“There’s different music, different moves, so you never know what you’re going to get. It’s awesome,” Becca says.

“I’m earlier in the process. I’m learning some of the steps as we go. He will very gently correct me and I’ll pick it up,” John, her dad, says.

Jacobby Robinson is another person that finds staying active a motivator during this crisis.

“To those people that haven’t worked out in three to four years I would say to take it day by day and step by step and listen to your instructor. If you haven’t done anything in a while the chances are you’ve forgotten how to do that workout,” Robinson

Whether or not you normally exercise, it’s never too late to start, especially while being stuck inside.

“It creates a really great environment and community with camaraderie amongst everyone that is participating virtually,” Becca says.

“Get up and workout. Stay healthy, keep your body in shape and just keep pushing forward,” Robinson says.

“I do believe there is a lot of opportunity to be able to help as many people as possible through this platform,” Jones says.

To learn more about Marshall Jones and his virtual workouts you can find him on Instagram: Marshall_Jones or through the Camp Gladiator website, campgladiator.com.

