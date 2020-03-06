Flood warnings for rivers continue through next week

Flood Warnings continue for the Pearl River near Philadelphia, the Pearl River at Edinburg, the Chickasawhay River at Enterprise, and the Tombigbee River at Demopolis, the Tombigbee River near Coffeeville, the Tombigbee River at Gainesville, and the Noxubee River at Macon.

The Chunky River near Chunky and the Tombigbee River at the Bevill Lock & Dam have crested and receded to below flood stage. The flood warnings for those areas have been cancelled.

PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA

Friday Measurement: 16.26 (Moderate Flooding)

Flood Stage: 13.0 feet

Moderate Flood Stage: 16.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 16.5 feet on Friday

The river crested on Friday afternoon. It will subside to below moderate flood stage on Saturday and then below flood stage on Tuesday.

PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG

Friday Measurement: 25.27 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

Moderate Flood Stage: 26.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 26.2 feet on Saturday

The river will rise above moderate flood stage by Saturday morning and crest near 26.2 feet Saturday afternoon. It will recede to below moderate flood stage Sunday afternoon, but it will be over minor flood stage beyond the current forecast period, which winds Wednesday morning.

CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE

Friday Measurement: 30.92 feet (Moderate Flood)

Flood Stage: 25.0 feet

Moderate Flood Stage: 30.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 32.0 feet on Saturday

The river will rise to a crest near 32.0 feet on Saturday and then recede to below moderate flood stage Saturday night, then below flood stage Sunday night.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS

Friday Measurement: 74.26 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 68.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 75.9 feet on Sunday

The river will rise to a crest near 75.9 feet Sunday evening. Flood waters will slowly recede afterward, but the river will stay above flood stage beyond the current forecast period, which ends Wednesday morning.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER NEAR COFFEEVILLE

Friday Measurement: 35.44 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 29.0 feet

Forecast Crest: Not Available

The river is forecast to steadily rise to near 37.4 feet on Wednesday with no sign of a crest and no indication of the river receding through the forecast period, which ends Wednesday morning.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE

Friday Measurement: 103.61 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 13.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 103.6 feet on Friday

The river is likely near its crest on Friday afternoon, and the river is expected to begin receding later tonight. It will recede to below flood stage by Sunday morning.

NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

Friday Measurement: 31.38 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 26.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 31.4 feet on Friday

The river is likely near its crest on Friday afternoon, and the river is expected to begin slowly receding later tonight or Saturday. The river will recede to below flood stage on Tuesday.