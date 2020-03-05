Flood warnings list growing longer

New flood warnings have been added to our list after three days of rainfall, including record rainfall on Wednesday.

New warnings: The Chunky River at Chunky, the Sucarnoochee River at Livingston, the Tombigbee River at Gainesville, and the Tombigbee River at Bevill Lock & Dam

Flood Warnings Continue: The Pearl River near Philadelphia, the Pearl River at Edinburg, the Chickasawhay River at Enterprise, The Tombigbee River at Demopolis, the Tombigbee River at Coffeeville, and the Noxubee River at Macon.

PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA

Thursday Evening Measurement: 16.03 (Moderate Flooding)

Flood Stage: 13.0 feet

Moderate Flood Stage: 16.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 16.5 feet on Friday

The river will rise above moderate flood stage tonight and crest on Friday near 16.5 feet. The river will recede below moderate flood stage on Saturday and then below flood stage on Tuesday evening.

PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG

Thursday Evening Measurement: 23.28 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 25.5 feet on Saturday

The river will rise to a crest of 25.5 feet late Saturday, just below the 26-foot moderate flood stage, and slowly recede afterward. It will remain above flood stage beyond the current forecast, which ends Tuesday evening.

CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE

Thursday Evening Measurement: 28.78 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 25.0 feet

Moderate Flood Stage: 30.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 33.0 feet on Saturday

The river will rise above moderate flood stage by Friday morning and crest near 33.0 feet on Saturday morning. It will recede below moderate flood stage by Sunday morning and below flood stage by Monday morning.

CHUNKY RIVER AT CHUNKY

Thursday Evening Measurement: 19.56 feet (Below Flood)

Flood Stage: 22.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 22.0 feet on Friday

The river is expected to rise to flood stage on Friday, cresting near 22.0 feet and then receding starting Friday night.

SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON

Thursday Evening Measurement: 18.57 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 18.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 19.9 feet on Saturday

The river will rise over flood stage tonight and crest Saturday night near 19.9 feet. It will slowly recede below flood stage Monday evening.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS

Thursday Evening Measurement: 71.26 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 68.0 feet

Flood Stage: 77.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 77.4 feet on Monday

The river will rise to near moderate flood stage Saturday evening and crest near 77.4 feet early Monday night. The river will recede very slowly to below moderate flood stage late Tuesday, but the river will be above flood stage beyond the current forecast period, which ends Tuesday evening.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER NEAR COFFEEVILLE

Thursday Evening Measurement: 34.87 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 29.0 feet

Forecast Crest: Not Available

The river will slowly rise to near 37.7 feet Tuesday evening. That's the end of the current forecast period which no clear crest and no indication about when it will begin receding.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE

Thursday Evening Measurement: 102.1 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 101.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 103.2 feet on Friday

The river will rise to a crest near 103.2 feet on Friday evening. The river will recede below flood stage by Sunday morning.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT BEVILL LOCK AND DAM

Thursday Evening Measurement: 122.43 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 122.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 122.5 feet tonight

The river is expected to crest just above flood stage tonight and then recede below flood stage early Saturday morning.

NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

Thursday Evening Measurement: 29.27 feet

Flood Stage: 26.0 feet

Forecast Crest: 31.1 feet on Saturday

The river will rise to a crest near 31.1 early Saturday morning. It will slowly recede below flood stage Monday night.