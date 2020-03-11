Flood waters receding on rivers, but some flooding still occurring

Flood warnings continue for the Pearl River at Edinburg, the Tombigbee River at Demopolis, and the Tombigbee River near Coffeeville.

PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG

Wednesday Measurement: 20.13 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 20.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Tonight

The river crested on Saturday. It is receding and expected to drop below flood stage later tonight or early Thursday morning.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS

Wednesday Measurement: 68.54 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 68.0 feet

Forecast Below Flood: Tonight

The river crested late Saturday. It is now receding and will drop below flood stage late tonight or early Thursday morning.

TOMBIGBEE RIVER NEAR COFFEEVILLE

Wednesday Measurement: 38.45 feet (Minor Flooding)

Flood Stage: 29.0 feet

Below Flood: Not Available

The river crested at just shy of 39.0 feet early Wednesday. The river has held fairly steady throughout Wednesday, but it is expected to begin receding tonight. It will steadily recede, but it is expected to stay above flood stage beyond the current forecast period, which ends Monday.

