'Food Drop' taking place in Pennington Thursday afternoon

Several organizations are teaming up to provide food for those who have been impacted by the economic shut-down.

The Black Belt Community Foundation and Forestwood Farm will be providing free boxes of food to those in need at Pennington Town Hall Thursday afternoon. Each box will hold 20 pounds of produce for a family of 4. This was all made possible by the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, which is part of the Coronavirus Response Act.

“There are a lot of families that are struggling right now, and to have an opportunity to bring a 20-pound box of fresh food and produce at this time of great need is just an exciting opportunity and we were thrilled when Black Belt Community Foundation reached out to some of us over here to say, ‘hey, we have this,’” says Nick Harrell, the executive director of the Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce.

There is no set time as of now for when the food will be dropped off, but it will be at some point Thursday afternoon.

