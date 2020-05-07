Forestry commission urges no outdoor burning

The Mississippi Forestry Commission says it's continuing to monitor wildfires in the southern part of the state and urges no outdoor burning.

Crews were continuing to monitor two large wildfires Thursday, one in Hancock County and the other in Harrison County.

MFC crews worked well into the night last night before getting both fires contained. The fire in Harrison County was contained at approximately 500 acres and the Hancock County fire was contained at approximately 1,000 acres.

“We have crews adding additional fire lines for containment and continuing to monitor both locations,” said State Forester Russell Bozeman. “Our primary concern now is that the fires will pick back up due to the weather conditions in south Mississippi.”

Over the past several weeks, south Mississippi has experienced very little rainfall. This paired with high winds and low relative humidity is a recipe for potentially catastrophic wildfires.

Much of the rest of the state is also experiencing weather conditions that are prime for wildfire outbreaks.

Low humidity and strong winds combined to create a threat in Lauderdale County Wednesday. EMA Director Odie Barrett said a debris pile being burned off in Collinsville got out of control and spread. While these weather conditions continue, outdoor burning is hazardous.