Meridian developer to purchase former police department building

A local businessman plans to purchase the former meridian police department building located on 6th street.

The Meridian City Council approved Greg Creel of Creel Development to purchase the building for $35,000. During this morning's council meeting, Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said Creel plans to develop it to make it fit the downtown blueprint.

Although there are no specific plans on what Creel plans to do with the building, Mayor Percy Bland said he's excited about the future of downtown Meridian and looks forward to this new development along with current projects including the children’s museum and Threefoot building.

“Hopefully that purchase and what he wants to do downtown will just blend in with some of the other things that we already have going on," said Bland. "We know that Mr. Creel is going to do work there and we know he has some ideas."

The city has issued a reverter clause that states if no development is done on the building within two years, the property will be handed back over to the city.