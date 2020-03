Former Mississippi State football player Johnathan Banks, 30, was arrested Wednesday, according to WCBI. He was booked into Clay County Jail Wednesday morning for domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Authorities say Banks got into an argument with his wife Tuesday night. She told deputies she was choked.

Banks won the Jim Thorpe Award with the Bulldogs in 2012 and played in the NFL but is not an active player now.

