Former Philadelphia court clerk convicted of embezzlement

Former Philadelphia Municipal Court clerk Karen Refre was found guilty in Neshoba County Circuit Court of embezzling over $11,000.

State Auditor Shad White says the sentencing by Circuit Judge Mark Duncan was recorded Mar. 20. Refre received two years in prison and five years probation after she's released.

Refre was arrested by agents from the auditor’s office in August 2019 after being indicted. She used her position to manipulate accounting software during a two-year period.

White says his office has already recovered the entire amount of Refre’s demand letter by filing a claim against her surety bond, and she must also personally reimburse her surety bond company as part of the sentencing order.

