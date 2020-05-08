Former judge visits Chancery Judge Charlie Smith

A retired judge and friend of Chancery Judge Charlie Smith spoke with Newscenter 11 about Smith's recovery progress, after recently visiting Smith. Smith, a chancellor for Lauderdale and Clarke counties, was shot outside the courthouse in March.

Larry Roberts said he visited Smith last week soon after the injured judge was released from the hospital. Roberts said he was happy to find Smith in good spirits.

Roberts is retired from the Mississippi Court of Appeals and formerly was a circuit judge in the 10th Circuit Court District and has known Smith for a long time.

He said Smith is eager to recover and return to work at the courthouse.

“I was very surprised. He appeared to be in remarkable condition and very positive and very upbeat and he had a smile on his face,” said Roberts. “Obviously he’s still in a wheelchair and he can’t put any weight on his leg but he’s looking hopefully for a good speedy recovery and to return to work.”

Newscenter 11 was unable to communicate with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for an update on the shooting investigation.