Fort Mill, S.C. middle schoolers give bus drivers $750 surprise tip

Amidst the uncertainty that the coronavirus is causing, a group of Fort Mill middle schoolers found a way to give back.

Gold Hill Middle School choir and band students were riding back from a trip to Disney World last week when they learned it would likely be the last job for their charter bus drivers Ron and Rick for a while.

“All school trips and other trips have been cancelled because of the coronavirus," 8th grader Emily Briggs said. "They wouldn’t have a paycheck and they would also struggle getting money, so it made me realize that I’m really lucky.”

It also got them thinking how they could help.

“This might be their last tip for a while,” student Abbie Walker said. “They might not make a lot of money and they’re going to need it so we just got our money together that we could find.”

The students collected all of their money leftover from the trip, amounting to $750.

They handed the cash over to Ron and Rick, who work for Broach Coach charter bus company.

“It was kind of overwhelming when we saw how emotional they got with it,” Walker said.

During a time of such uncertainty, a small act made a world of difference.

“People are fighting over toilet paper, fighting over paper towels, hoarding supplies,” music teacher Aislinn Call said.

The students learned it does not take much to make it happen.

“All of us chipped in 10 or 15 dollars, it wasn’t a lot, and all those little things combined really impacted someone else,” Walker said.

