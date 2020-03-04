Foul play not suspected after death of another inmate in Miss. prison system

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has reported the death of another inmate.

Grayland Cox, 62, was being held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. He died Tuesday night at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

The MDOC says no foul play is suspected in Cox’s death. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Cox was serving six years for selling cocaine (enhanced penalty) in Marshall County. He was sentenced Nov. 13, 2017.

Cox is the 23rd inmate to die in a Mississippi prison since the beginning of the year.

